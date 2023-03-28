Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Juha Saarinen: We need to remodel online for privacy and security

Juha Saarinen
By
5 mins to read
Necessary work engineering privacy and security into our online lives is moving much too slowly. Photo / 123RF

Necessary work engineering privacy and security into our online lives is moving much too slowly. Photo / 123RF

OPINION:

Ours is the era of never-ending data breaches which can be devastating to people suffering fraud through identity theft, or have their reputation ruined, or both.

It isn’t acceptable that we are in this

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business