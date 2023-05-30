Voyager 2023 media awards

Juha Saarinen: Nvidia rides the AI wave

Juha Saarinen
By
5 mins to read
Photo / 123RF

OPINION:

Which semiconductor maker has gone from being a “chip wreck” around a year ago, dragging down the whole sector, to a sharemarket darling with skyrocketing market capitalisation in 2023?

That’s Nvidia of course.

