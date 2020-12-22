Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Juha Saarinen: Mega hacks can cause serious hurt

5 minutes to read

Cyber attacks can affect more than just the target system. Photo / 123RF

Juha Saarinen
By:

Tech writer for NZ Herald.

OPINION:

It wouldn't be the dying days of 2020 without a stunning hack attack that saw security experts, the armed forces and many corporate information officers go pale and cancel any pandemic holiday plans they

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.