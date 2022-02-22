Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Juha Saarinen: Living in a world of subscriptions could become problematic

5 minutes to read
Despite customer resistance, it's a safe bet that monthly subscriptions for newer cars in which computers control key features remotely will become the norm. Photo / 123RF

Despite customer resistance, it's a safe bet that monthly subscriptions for newer cars in which computers control key features remotely will become the norm. Photo / 123RF

Juha Saarinen
By
Juha Saarinen

Tech blogger for nzherald.co.nz.

OPINION:

Information technology has changed many things for our economy, including how we pay for services.

Now more than ever, the holy grail for almost any business is to rent out what they make, after

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.