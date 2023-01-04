Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Juha Saarinen: How about a new report that looks at the positives and negatives of UFB?

By Juha Saarinen
4 mins to read
Fibre-optic has long reach, and is robust technology. Photo / Chorus

Fibre-optic has long reach, and is robust technology. Photo / Chorus

OPINION:

On December 14, as New Zealanders were looking forward to the summer break, the final part of the Ultra Fast Broadband - UFB - fibre to the premises broadband connection infrastructure was completed.

It

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business