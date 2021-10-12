Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Juha Saarinen: GoPro's hot new Hero 10

5 minutes to read
The new GoPro Hero 10 action camera gets you stunning shots, but isn't without flaws. Photo / Supplied

The new GoPro Hero 10 action camera gets you stunning shots, but isn't without flaws. Photo / Supplied

Juha Saarinen
By:

Tech writer for NZ Herald.

OPINION

You've got to feel just a little for US action cam maker GoPro, which launched its new Hero 10 device smack bang into lengthy lockdowns recently.

On lovely spring days, you'd look at the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.