Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Juha Saarinen: Buying mid range phones makes sense

4 minutes to read
The Oppo A94. Photo / Supplied

The Oppo A94. Photo / Supplied

Juha Saarinen
By:

Tech writer for NZ Herald.

OPINION:

Smartphone vendors tell me that New Zealand is apparently a strange market. Unlike most other places around the world, we tend to buy either devices at the high end of the market, or low

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.