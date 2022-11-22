Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Juha Saarinen: Australia gets ready to hack back at cyber criminals

Juha Saarinen
By
4 mins to read
Hackers stole sensitive information from Medibank on almost 10 million people in Australia. Photo / Ian Currie

Hackers stole sensitive information from Medibank on almost 10 million people in Australia. Photo / Ian Currie

OPINION:

The information security industry got a surprise the weekend before last when the Australian government announced a permanent operation with around 100 police and defence officers from the Australian Federal Police and the Australian

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business