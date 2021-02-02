Jobs data shock: Unemployment falls to 4.9 per cent

Photo / File

New Zealand's official unemployment dropped to 4.9 per cent in the December quarter - from 5.3 per cent.

Economists had expected a rise to around 5.6 per cent.

The Household Labour Force Survey has provided the official unemployment figure since 1986, polls 15,000 households (about 30,000 people) across 13 weeks to generate an average for the quarter - rather than a set point in time.

To be categorised as unemployed by Stats NZ, a person must:

• Not have a job.

• Be available to start work.

• Have been actively seeking work in the past four weeks or be due to start a new job in the next four weeks.