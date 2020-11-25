Jarden Brief: US market drops back down from record level

New Zealand

The S&P NZ50 was up 0.9 per cent on the day. Small-cap stocks underperformed, with the S&P NZ Small-Cap index rising 0.5 per cent.

Financials and Utilities were the best sectors on the day, up 2.9 and 2.8 per cent respectively. Real Estate and Healthcare were the worst-performing sectors, both down 0.4 per cent.

Generator retailer, Meridian Energy, was the best performing stock in the index on the day, up 5.0 per cent. Construction company, Fletcher Building, was the next best performer, up 3.7 per cent. Tourism Holdings was the worst performer, down 2.3 per cent. Healthcare manufacturer, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare, was the next worst performer on the day, down 1.5 per cent, despite being up over 3 per cent in the morning session.

Property management company, Stride Property Group, is in trading halt after announcing a capital raising and reporting its half-year results. Profit after tax from continuing operations was $51.6 million, up $24.6 million on the previous comparable period.

The company is conducting a capital raising of up to $220 million. The proceeds will be used to partly fund the acquisitions of 20 Customhouse Quay (announced yesterday) and 215 Lambton Quay. These acquisitions will take Stride's office portfolio to ~$571 million.

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare also reported its half-year results. Net profit after tax was $225.5 million, up 68 per cent on the previous comparable period. The strong result was driven by demand for the company's ventilation products. Operating revenue in the Hospital product group, which produces products used for respiratory care, was up 93 per cent on the previous comparable period. The company is forecasting net profit after tax for the full year of $400 to $415 million.

International

At time of writing, the SPX500 was down 0.3 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial was down 0.5 per cent, while the Nasdaq was outperforming, up 0.2 per cent.

After reaching 30,000 for the first time yesterday, the Dow Jones has since retreated to 29,900, following economic data released that showed a potential slowdown in the economic recovery.

The Initial Jobless Claims rose for the second consecutive week with an increase of 30,000 to 778,000, well above the 720,000 forecast. We also saw durable goods and core capital goods orders growth decline from 2.1 to 1.3 per cent and 1.9 to 0.7 per cent respectively. Investors will look to the Fed Minutes, to see any guidance on further easing to support the growing Covid-19 cases.

Following yesterday's outperformance, today Energy is the main underperforming sector, retreating 1.7 per cent. The outperformers on the day are Technology and Consumer Discretionary, which are up 0.2 per cent a piece.

Retail clothing company, Gap Inc, is down 19 per cent, following their quarterly reporting today. The company reported earnings of 25 cents per share which was 7 cents lower than consensus numbers, with the bottom line hurt by increased marketing and shipping costs. Gap have seen a major transition to online sales, surging 61 per cent for the quarter, which has been noted to be one of the reasons for increased spending costs.

Despite beating earnings estimate by $0.63 cents per share, computer company, Dell Inc, are down 3.1 per cent on the day. Revenue came in well above estimates with an increase in demand for desktop and laptop computers. Potentially, investors transitioned into competitor, HP, with the company also reporting a significant beat in earnings, which saw its share price rise 3.5 per cent.

Asian markets:

At time of writing, the Shanghai index was down 1.2 per cent and the Shenzhen index was also down 1.8 per cent. The Nikkei 225 was up 0.25 per cent.

Commodities:

At time of writing, Gold bounced back from yesterday's losses, up 0.3 per cent, trading at US$1809.0 per ounce. WTI Crude was up a further 1.4 per cent, trading at US$45.5 per barrel. The ten-year treasury yield was down to 0.87 per cent.

Australia

The Australian market rose for a third consecutive day, with the ASX 200 climbing 0.6 per cent following continued optimism in US markets overnight.



Themes from Monday and Tuesday's trading sessions seemed to continue, with big banks, iron-ore exposed companies and energy stocks all rising again.



In the Financial sector NAB (+3.1 per cent) and ANZ (+3.0 per cent) were the best performers, while BHP Group (+3.0 per cent) and Fortescue Metals (+2.8 per cent) continued to drive the minerals sector up. Energy stocks such as Woodside Petroleum (+3.0 per cent) and Origin (+4.0 per cent), as well as reopen-exposed stocks Flight Centre (+8.9 per cent) and Webjet (+7.1 per cent), also continued to outperform the overall market.



The Healthcare sector, however, underperformed the broader index; heavyweights CSL and ResMed both slid 2.5 per cent a piece, while Mesoblast saw some selling off from Tuesday's frenzy, dropping 7.2 per cent.





Coming up

New Zealand has its October trade balance result, as well as full-year earnings from Gentrack and half-year earnings from EROAD.

International

The US markets are closed tomorrow for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Australia

Today in Australia the flurry of AGMs will continue. Notable companies include Evolution Mining, as well as Lynas Corporation and WiseTech. QUBE holdings as well as Hub24 will also hold their AGMs.

Disclaimer: This Morning Brief has been prepared in good faith and reflects opinions and views at the time of publication, using external sources, systems and other data and information we believe to be accurate, complete and reliable at the time of preparation. We make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, correctness and completeness of that information, and will not be liable or responsible for any error or omission. This Morning Brief is not to be relied upon as a basis for making any investment decision. Please seek specific investment advice before making any investment decision. Jarden Securities Limited is an NZX Firm, a broker disclosure statement is available free of charge at www.jarden.co.nz. Jarden is not a registered bank in New Zealand. Full disclaimer available at: https://www.jarden.co.nz/limitations-and-disclaimer