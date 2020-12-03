Jarden Brief: Trump's China moves set to make life difficult for Biden

New Zealand

The SPX NZ50 was down 0.6 per cent on the day. Smaller stocks outperformed as the NZX Mid Cap index rose 0.6 per cent. The NZ10 was down 1.5 per cent.

The best performing sectors on the day were Utilities, up 1.1 per cent, and Consumer Cyclicals, up 0.5 per cent. Healthcare and Energy were the worst-performing sectors on the day, respectively down 2.5 per cent and 1.6 per cent.

Generator retailer Mercury Energy was the best performer on the day, up 4.2 per cent. Banking service provider Heartland Group continued its run of form, up a further 3.3 per cent. Healthcare product manufacturer Fisher and Paykel Healthcare was the worst performer on the day, down 3.8 per cent. Payments solutions company Pushpay Holdings was down 3.2 per cent.

Contact energy, down 0.1 per cent, has been convicted and fined over an incident at its Wairakei geothermal field that impacted the Huka Falls and the Waikato river in 2019. For unlawfully discharging geothermal fluid and sediment, the company was fined $160,000.

The government has unveiled the newest plank in its plan to support the Māori economy in the post-Covid-19 environment. Public service agencies will be encouraged to spend 5 per cent of their annual goods and services spending with Māori businesses. According to Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash, this move will enable Māori businesses to benefit from "greater training and employment opportunities and increased economic resilience and growth."

International

At time of writing, the SPX500 was up 0.2 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial was up 0.5 per cent and the Nasdaq was up 0.4 per cent. Small stocks outperformed, with the SPX Midcap 400 up 1.0 per cent.

Energy was the best performing sector, up 1.9 per cent, Industrials and Financials, up 1.1 per cent. Utilities and Healthcare were the only sectors in the red for the day, down 0.3 per cent and less than 0.1 per cent respectively.

American Airlines was the best performer in the index, up 10.1 per cent. Cruise line operator Carnival Corp followed, up 9.9 per cent. Supermarket supplier Kroger was the worst performer on the day, down 4.8 per cent. Oil and Gas company Cabot was the next worst performer, down 3.2 per cent.

Asian markets:

At time of writing, the Shanghai index was flat, and the Shenzhen index was down 0.2 per cent. The Nikkei 225 was also flat.

President Trump has extended his boisterous policymaking towards China during the last days of his administration. Recently, he has restricted travel visas for Chinese Communist Party members and banned cotton imports from a firm his administration has accused of slave labour.

He is also expected to sign into law, a bill that could cause Chinese companies to be delisted from American exchanges. The moves have been seen by some as tying Biden's hands as he rolls out his own policy towards China, while others see the moves as giving Biden leverage.

It is yet to be seen if the Biden administration will be given the opportunity to reset its relationship with China, or indeed whether Biden will keep up Trump's aggressive stance towards the rising power.

Commodities:

At time of writing, Gold was up 0.2 per cent, trading at US$1834.0 per ounce. WTI Crude was up 0.4 per cent, trading at US$45.4 per barrel. The ten-year treasury yield was up to 0.92 per cent.

Australia

The ASX edged up another 0.4 per cent yesterday, carried by strong performances from the Basic Materials sector and the Energy sector.



Local iron ore producers shot up after Brazilian producer Vale downgraded its output forecast, from a previously expected midpoint of 320 million tonnes to 302.5 million tonnes.



Key performers yesterday included Fortescue Metals, which was the best performer of the day rising 13.3 per cent, Whitehaven Coal (+8.8 per cent), Mineral Resources (+7.6 per cent) and Rio Tinto (+6.9 per cent). The combined positive performances drove the Basic Materials Sector up 4.9 per cent, despite most other sectors declining. Healthcare fared the worst, falling -1.0 per cent off the back of Mesoblast losing 3.8 per cent of Wednesday's gains.



The Australian October trade balance came in at a surplus of A$7.45 billion, an increase of A$1.6 billion compared to September despite analyst expectations that it would remain flat. Iron ore exports carried surplus growth, rising 14 per cent amidst increasing demand from Chinese manufacturers. Demand for the material has seemed to balance out the impact of Chinese tariffs on a large number of Australian imports, although it is yet to be seen how long this will continue.

Coming up

Eight companies will report earnings after market close. Additionally, the Unemployment Rate, Average Hourly Earnings, Trade Deficit and Factory Order Data will be released.

Australia

Australian retail sales figures will be released. Meanwhile, Trans-Tasman dealership group Eagers Automotive will be holding its AGM.



