Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jamie Mackay: From Riversdale to Southampton – lest we forget the price paid by rural New Zealand

5 minutes to read
Giant poppies erected next to a cenotaph ahead of Anzac Day commemorations. Photo / File

Giant poppies erected next to a cenotaph ahead of Anzac Day commemorations. Photo / File

NZ Herald
By: Jamie Mackay

OPINION: Jamie Mackay, host of New Zealand's flagship rural radio show The Country, reflects on the Anzac spirit.

I love rural New Zealand. If you drive around it, you'll find most little country towns have

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.