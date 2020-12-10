Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

'It's hard to prove': Why antitrust suits against Facebook face hurdles

7 minutes to read

The US and states cases against Facebook are far from a slam dunk. Photo / Jim Wilson, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Mike Isaac and Cecilia Kang

The US and states cases against the social network are far from a slam dunk because the standards of proof are formidable.

When the Federal Trade Commission and more than 40 states sued Facebook on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.