Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Is France heading for a Greek-style debt crisis?

By Ben Hall and Ian Johnston
Financial Times·
6 mins to read
The French Government is struggling to pass the budget because it has no absolute majority, meaning it must negotiate with the far-right Rassemblement National or the left-wing Nouveau Front Populaire. Photo / 123rf

The French Government is struggling to pass the budget because it has no absolute majority, meaning it must negotiate with the far-right Rassemblement National or the left-wing Nouveau Front Populaire. Photo / 123rf

France’s borrowing costs have surpassed those of Greece as investors fret about the French Government’s ability to pass a deficit-trimming budget — and its ability to survive at all.

The far-right Rassemblement National, led by Marine Le Pen, has threatened to back a censure motion against the Government as soon

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business