YB Sushi makes sushi products fresh in-store for 51 New World and Pak’nSave stores in the North Island, according to its website.
Two of the companies being pursued by Inland Revenue – YB PNS Kapiti Limited and YB NW Matamata Limited – are overdue in their tax obligations.
“If the annual return is not filed immediately the Registrar will initiate action to remove the company from the register,” a notice on the Companies Office says.
The Herald has contacted Hwang and Foodstuffs for comment.
The application is set to be heard in the Auckland High Court on November 27.
- Listen and subscribe to the Today in Business podcast – the top headlines from the NZ Herald business team summarised and delivered by an AI voice as an easily digestible recap.