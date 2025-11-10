YB Sushi is sold in 51 New World and Pak’nSave stores in the North Island, according to its website. Photo / Facebook

A major supplier of sushi products to Foodstuffs’ supermarkets is facing the liquidation of more than 40 of its companies.

The Inland Revenue has filed an application in the High Court in Auckland to liquidate 44 companies run by Auckland businessman James Hwang.

All of the companies are owned by either YB Sushi Holdings Limited or YB Sushi Catering Holdings Limited – neither of which are subject to Inland Revenue’s application.

Hwang is the sole director and shareholder of both companies, according to the Companies Office.

Inland Revenue declined to comment on the matter under section 18 of the Tax Administration Act, requiring confidentiality for specific taxpayer matters.