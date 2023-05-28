Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

IRD guidance on the trustee tax looks a bit like tax avoidance - experts

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
4 mins to read
Inland Revenue says its guidance isn't an interpretation of the current law. Photo / File

Inland Revenue says its guidance isn't an interpretation of the current law. Photo / File

Tax experts warn trustees could risk being done for tax avoidance if they follow Inland Revenue guidance on minimising their tax bills.

The call for caution comes as the tax department published a fact sheet

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business