Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Investment scams on the rise, ‘pig butchering’ con combines crypto offers and love bombing

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
This fake news video was used as part of an elaborate Tinder swindler scam. Video / Supplied

A major bank is warning customers to beware of increasingly common investment scams, just as a hybrid love and crypto con called “pig butchering” joins the global array of dodgy schemes.

Westpac told online customers

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business