Complaints reportedly centred on allegations of "bullying and aggressive behaviour" at the Sydney office. Photo / Supplied

Investment banker Jarden is reportedly investigating complaints at its Sydney office about workplace harassment and conduct.

The Australian newspaper reported that a female employee quit amid claims of workplace misconduct by two senior equities and research staff.

Jarden declined to comment in response to Herald queries about the investigation.

It was not immediately clear if the company was handling the complaints in-house or bringing in an independent investigator.

The Australian said complaints were believed to centre on allegations of "bullying and aggressive behaviour" at the Sydney office.

The newspaper said Jarden was investigating complaints of poor workplace behaviour and conduct in the equities and research division.

A Jarden spokeswoman told The Australian: "We take all matters of conduct very seriously. If there was an HR matter under investigation, that would be confidential and we would not be able to comment."