Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Intel’s $25 billion rally sends valuation to dotcom era levels

By Ryan Vlastelica
Bloomberg·
3 mins to read

Intel Corp shares have rallied 28% this month, adding about US$25 billion (NZ$42.4b) in market value. Photo / David Paul Morris, Bloomberg

Intel Corp shares have rallied 28% this month, adding about US$25 billion (NZ$42.4b) in market value. Photo / David Paul Morris, Bloomberg

After months of turbulence, Intel Corp bulls are finally being rewarded for their patience. But the stock’s sudden rebound comes with a worrying side-effect: a valuation so high that its most recent precedent is from the dotcom era more than two decades ago.

Shares of the struggling chipmaker have rallied

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save