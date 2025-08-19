Intel Corp shares have rallied 28% this month, adding about US$25 billion (NZ$42.4b) in market value. Photo / David Paul Morris, Bloomberg

After months of turbulence, Intel Corp bulls are finally being rewarded for their patience. But the stock’s sudden rebound comes with a worrying side-effect: a valuation so high that its most recent precedent is from the dotcom era more than two decades ago.

Shares of the struggling chipmaker have rallied 28% this month, adding about US$25 billion (NZ$42.4b) in market value, on reports that the US government is in talks for a potential equity stake, as well as plans for a US$2b investment from Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. The jump has Intel trading at 53 times profits projected over the next 12 months, the highest since early 2002, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“The stock looks incredibly expensive here,” said Wayne Kaufman, chief market analyst at Phoenix Financial Services. “That kind of multiple is a bet that the government will push Intel so hard on customers that it becomes a winner.”

The surge in Intel this month followed a slump after a disappointing earnings report on July 24 and criticism of Tan earlier by President Donald Trump, who called for the CEO to step down, citing conflicts of interest. After meeting with Tan on August 11, Trump changed his tune, saying Tan’s “success and rise is an amazing story”.

Since then, reports have circulated that the Trump administration is in discussions to take a stake of about 10% in the company. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said in a CNBC interview this week that the talks are aimed at converting US grants already made to Intel under the Chips and Science Act into non-voting equity.