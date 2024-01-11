Singapore Airlines says demand remains strong for high-end travel, with luxury suites on an Airbus A380 flying into Auckland this summer selling well.

Standard return fares for suites on the superjumbo, which was remodelled in 2018, are $18,237 from Auckland to London and $11,035 from Auckland to Singapore.

On the inbound flight yesterday, all six suites were occupied and four had sold for the journey to Changi, Singapore.

Airline real estate is among the most expensive on the planet and the Singapore Airlines A380 ones are enormous. They are unique among top-level airlines, with each room having a separate full-flat bed (1.93m long and 53cm wide) in addition to an adjustable recline and plush leather chair, enabling passengers to lounge comfortably in the chair or rest in bed without the need to convert the bed from a sitting position.

For couples travelling together, the beds in the first two suites of each aisle can be converted to a double bed. When not in use, the bed can be stowed completely.

The airline showed the Herald the six suites on board an aircraft at Auckland Airport as it was being readied for a return flight to Singapore this week. A quick measure using an iPhone app logged the suites at 2.51m by 1.72m for a total floor area of 4.31sq m, while one of the two bathrooms (for the six passengers) measures 3.3m by 1.55m for a total area of 5.1sq m.

Singapore Airlines general manager for New Zealand, George Robertson, said the suites were the height of calm luxury and personalisation.

He said the airline was pleased with demand for the luxury spaces.

Chief stewardess Humaira Rahim sets a table in a Singapore Airlines A380 suite. Photo / Dean Purcell

Each suite also has a 32-inch full HD monitor that can swivel for the different viewing angles in seat and bed modes, a full-sized personal wardrobe, customised handbag stowage compartment, amenity box lined with soft leather, specially designed carpet and a feature wall with mood lighting.

Each seat is upholstered by Poltrona Frau in fine leather and is fully adjustable using an electronic control side panel which can accommodate a variety of sitting and lounging positions

“The swivel capability of the chair (between 135 and 270 degrees) with recline up to 45 degrees provides added flexibility for dining and relaxation.”

Passengers also get a 50kg baggage allowance.

The menu includes dishes created by the airline’s international culinary panel. Meals may be taken at any time during the flight (except during take-off and landing).

Customers can pre-select their main course up to 24 hours before their flight, either from the inflight menu, or the “Book the Cook” menu, a favourite being lobster thermidor that is available in Suites and First Class from Auckland and in Business Class from Singapore.

Children are also catered for.

“Kids travelling in Suites may also pre-order their meals from “Yummy!”, an inflight meal service for kids travelling in premium classes with a wide range of options specially created for the little ones.”

Every meal - served on Wedgewood bone china is complemented by a selection of fine wines and champagnes specially put together by the airline’s panel of wine experts. Specially trained air sommeliers can also recommend the perfect wine pairing.

Customers travelling in Suites can enjoy a choice of either Krug Grande Cuvee or Taittinger Comtes de Champagne throughout their flight.

Behind the suites, 78 Business Class seats are configured in a 1-2-1 layout.

On the main deck, the Premium Economy cabin is located in the nose of the A380, offering customers a secluded cabin of 44 seats in a 2-4-2 layout, while Economy Class is fitted with 343 seats in a 3-4-3 layout. The inbound flight to Auckland on Thursday had just six empty seats across the plane.

One of the Suite bathrooms on board a Singapore Airlines A380. Photo / Dean Purcell

This was driven by strong demand for New Zealand as a premium tourist destination and continuing pent-up demand among Kiwis wanting to travel overseas, said Robertson.

The A380 will operate to Auckland until March 31.

Flight Centre Travel Group luxury brand, Travel Associates, says there’s been an overall increase in demand for First Class and Suite bookings during the past year.

“Anecdotally, what we know about customers who enjoy premium cabins is that most find Business class a comfortable way to travel and prefer to spend their money on experiences and luxury accommodation once at their destination instead,” said Ashleigh Teixeira, head of operations.

“Those keen on the suite experience usually only do so for flights over 12 hours long - to Europe. Others may choose to fly in a suite for a once-in-a-lifetime type of experience.”

Those flying in First Class or Suites are in an exclusive club. They made up just 0.5 per cent of bookings through Travel Associates last year.

Grant Bradley has been working at the Herald since 1993. He is the Business Herald’s deputy editor and covers aviation and tourism.