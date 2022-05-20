Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Inland Revenue takes flak over surge in overdue taxes

4 minutes to read
National Party revenue spokesman Andrew Bayly said the rise in overdue taxes was "quite significant" and due to problems both in the economy and within Inland Revenue. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National Party revenue spokesman Andrew Bayly said the rise in overdue taxes was "quite significant" and due to problems both in the economy and within Inland Revenue. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Matt Nippert
By
Matt Nippert

Business Investigations Reporter

Unpaid PAYE and KiwiSaver payments have nearly doubled in the past five years, and levels of overdue GST have nearly tripled over the period, Inland Revenue figures show.

A Weekend Herald analysis of Inland Revenue's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.