Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Infratil near top end of guidance, sees boom times ahead for One, trims incentive fee

Chris Keall
By
4 mins to read
One NZ chief executive Jason Paris on his company’s rebrand from Vodafone NZ, and a new partnership with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to provide 100% mobile coverage to Aotearoa in 2024. Video / Michael Craig

Infratil’s full-year result came in near the top end of its guidance as two of its key holdings beat analysts’ operating profit estimates and guided to stronger performances again in FY2024.

The firm has a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business