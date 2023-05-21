Infratil’s full-year result came in near the top end of its guidance as two of its key holdings beat analysts’ operating profit estimates and guided to stronger performances again in FY2024.

The firm has a half-share in both those businesses - One NZ and CDC.

HRL Morrison & Co, which manages Infratil, also said it had changed the formula behind its management fee (or “incentive fee”) that had trimmed $5.7m from its FY2023 payment.

Its incentive fees fell to $232.9m (between international and domestic portfolio fees, from FY2022′s $278.7m). Infratil said Morrison’s fee was driven by “strong uplifts” in valuations for CDC and Longroad Energy.

Infratil reported total ebitdaf rose 33 per cent to $531 million of the year to March 31, near the top end of Forsyth Barr’s estimate ($520m-$535m).

Net profit, buoyed by the partial sale of One’s celltower network, was $891.7m, down from $1.23 billion in FY2022 - a result driven by $965m from the sale of Tilt Renewables. Net profit from continuing operations was $561.6m from the year-ago $105.9m.

Total revenue was $1.8b from $1.3b a year ago.

The second-half dividend was 12.5 cents per share, taking the full-year profit payout to 19.25cps, a 4 per cent increase over FY2021.

The infrastructure firm guided to ebitdaf of $570m to $620m for FY2024.

OneNZ - which booked $28m in rebranding costs during the period ahead of its change from Vodafone NZ on April 1 - say its ebitdaf rise 9.7 per cent to $527.8m, ahead of ForBarr’s estimate of $520m in a year when high-margin roaming revenue returned to 80 per cent of pre-Covid levels.

And ForBarr forecast One (in which it owns a 49.95 per cent stake) would see operating earnings jump 14 per cent to between $580m and $620m for FY2024.

An investor presentation reiterated One’s SpaceX partnership will “deliver mobile coverage to 100 per cent of New Zealand from late 2024″ via a partnership with Elon Musk’s Starlink (recently the subject of counter-jabs from 2degrees, which has a trial with putative Starlink rival Lynk, and Spark partner Intelsat, whose local manager thinks the hype is running too far ahead of events).

CDC's 14 megawatt Silverdale 1 data centre, which went live in November as part of a $300m-plus build. Photo / Chris Keall

CDC Canberra Data Centres (CDC) ebitdaf rose by 33.7 per cent to A$215.5m, at the midpoint of guidance.

Expansion during the year included the opening of CDC’s first New Zealand data centres, with two “hyperscale” facilities opened (one in Hobsonville and one in Silverdale) with expansion confirmed for 2025.

Infratil recently valued its stake in CDC upwards by a third to $3.1 billion to confirm its position as the company’s single largest asset.

ForBarr said CDC guidance would be the most important number delivered today. The wealth manager picked that Infratil would forecast 20 to 30 per cent operating earnings growth. In the event, Infratil said ebidaf would rise 23 per cent to between A$260 and $270m in FY2023.

The independent valuation of Infratil’s share of Longroad Energy (in which it holds a 37 per cent stake, coinvesting with the NZ Super Fund) was hiked by nearly five times to US$7.44m.

The energy firm, which earlier raised US$500m for six projects across five US states, reported a 13.5 per cent ebitdaf rise to US$39.7m, with no operating earnings guidance given for FY2024.

Infratil saw ebitdaf of $169m - $45.7m more than FY2022 - for its imaging business, with the lift underpinned by its first full year of RHCNZ Medical Imaging Group.

It forecast operating earnings for the division of between $180m and $220m for FY2024.

After the upbeat guidance delivered for One (formerly Vodafone NZ) and CDC at Infratil’s recent Investor Day in March, and Manawa Energy (formerly Trustpower) and Wellington Airport reporting since (the power company’s ebitdaf fell 14.3 per cent to $136.7m, the airport saw a 57.7 per cent jump in operating earnings to $89.8m on post-pandemic revival), analysts saw only limited chance for a reporting day surprise.





Major shareholder ACC has previously criticised HRL Morrison’s management fee.

Today, Infratil said in an NZX filing, “Reflecting feedback and concerns of shareholders in recent years, Infratil and its Manager, Morrison & Co, have agreed in principle to make amendments to the incentive fee provisions in the Management Agreement.

“The amendments will provide for annual offsetting of over and under performance between the three categories of incentive fees for international assets, and the carry forward of the impact of underperformance for unrealised assets (and in limited circumstances for realised assets).

“The amendments will be applied to the calculation of the incentive fees due to Morrison & Co for FY2023, and the net effect of the changes for FY2023 is a reduction in incentive fees of $5.7 million.”