Rising prices a risk to Reserve Bank’s effort to avoid inflation danger zone

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Rising food prices risk pushing inflation outside the Reserve Bank's comfort zone.

  • Economists expect annual inflation to reach 2.8% or 2.9%, nearing the Reserve Bank’s target upper limit.
  • Despite rising inflation, further interest rate cuts from the Reserve Bank are still anticipated.
  • Non-tradable inflation is easing gradually, but domestic inflation remains above historic averages.

Economists expect today’s Consumers Price Index numbers will show annual inflation moving dangerously close to the upper end of the Reserve Bank’s target band, near 3%.

But despite that, further interest rate cuts from the Reserve Bank are still on the cards.

Expectations are that the annual figure will land

