Infinz Awards: Miles Hurrell, Mark Tume recognised for finance leadership

Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell won the overall leadership award. Photo / Supplied

Miles Hurrell and Mark Tume were honoured for their leadership at the Institute of Finance Professionals (Infinz) Awards held in Auckland tonight.

Hurrell, who has presided over a turnaround in performance at Fonterra, won the 2025 Johnson Partners Leadership Award, while company director Tume picked up the Te Tohu Kahukura Māori Leadership in Finance Award for governance and breaking new ground for Māori in finance.

The awards, attended by 750 guests, aim to raise standards and reward innovation and excellence in the financial services industry.

A total of 14 awards were presented, with winners chosen by a panel of 45 expert judges, including leading fund managers and equity analysts.

The awards programme, which was refreshed in 2023, places emphasis on the value created not only for clients, but also for the wider financial services ecosystem, including outcomes for the environment, the climate, society and other stakeholders.

Tourism Holdings won both the Chapman Tripp Excellence in Treasury Award and the Public Trust Debt Deal of the Year Award for a post-acquisition strategy and a $475 million debt syndication, respectively.

Auckland International Airport won the PwC NZ Equity Market Transaction Award for a $1.4 billion placement and retail offer, making history as the largest ever secondary capital raising in New Zealand.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare took home the MUFG Pension & Market Services Best Investor Relations Award as voted by equity analysts and fund managers.

Independent fuel retailer Nelson Petroleum Distribution won the MinterEllisonRuddWatts M&A Transaction of the Year for a management buyout of the family-owned business.

Other winners included QuayStreet Asset Management, which received the Chapman Tripp Diversified Growth Fund Manager Award, Contact Energy (Computershare NZ Debt Market Issue Award), and Summerset Group (Business NZ Corporate ESG Award).

One new Infinz Fellow was inducted – Michele Embling, chairwoman of the External Reporting Board and board member for Centre for Sustainable Finance. The 10th Distinguished Fellowship Award was presented to current INFINZ Fellow, Ampol and IAG AU board member and chairman of IAG NZ, Simon Allen.

Infinz Award Winners: A total of 14 awards were presented.
