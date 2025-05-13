Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell won the overall leadership award. Photo / Supplied

Miles Hurrell and Mark Tume were honoured for their leadership at the Institute of Finance Professionals (Infinz) Awards held in Auckland tonight.

Hurrell, who has presided over a turnaround in performance at Fonterra, won the 2025 Johnson Partners Leadership Award, while company director Tume picked up the Te Tohu Kahukura Māori Leadership in Finance Award for governance and breaking new ground for Māori in finance.

The awards, attended by 750 guests, aim to raise standards and reward innovation and excellence in the financial services industry.

A total of 14 awards were presented, with winners chosen by a panel of 45 expert judges, including leading fund managers and equity analysts.

The awards programme, which was refreshed in 2023, places emphasis on the value created not only for clients, but also for the wider financial services ecosystem, including outcomes for the environment, the climate, society and other stakeholders.