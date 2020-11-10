Website of the Year

Indians love Cadbury chocolate. Rivals would love to woo them away

7 minutes to read

The Hindu god Ganesh, rendered in dark chocolate by Dwaar Chocolates, one of several small producers trying to loosen the grip of Cadbury on the Indian palate. Photo / Emily Elconin, New York Times

New York Times
By: Priya Krishna

In India and its diaspora, a new array of small companies are using Diwali and its tradition of giving sweets to popularise a different kind of bar.

In India, few foreign confections have been more

