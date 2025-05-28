Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Increasing debt default risk won’t Make America Great Again – Bryce Wilkinson

By Bryce Wilkinson
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Donal Trump's spending plan and rising deficits are set to push the US closer to fiscal crisis. Photo / Getty Images

Donal Trump's spending plan and rising deficits are set to push the US closer to fiscal crisis. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion by Bryce Wilkinson
Bryce Wilkinson is a Senior Fellow at The New Zealand Initiative

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Moody’s downgraded the US credit rating from AAA to AA1 due to rising debt concerns.
  • The US House of Representatives passed President Donald Trump’s spending bill, which could increase borrowing by US$4 trillion ($6.7t).
  • High debt levels in major countries, including the US, threaten global financial stability.

On May 12, US President Donald Trump’s government spending and revenue bill was published. With characteristic panache, the President calls it his “Big Beautiful Bill”.

On May 16, Moody’s, a US credit rating agency, did something it had not done for over 100 years. It dropped its

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business