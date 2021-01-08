Website of the Year
Business

In the club: The cost of playing golf in NZ

12 minutes to read
Jane Phare
By:

Jane Phare is a senior business reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Jane Phare looks at why thousands of Kiwis spend hours trying to hit a small white ball into a hole, and what the exclusive clubs charge for the pleasure.

There must be something to this

