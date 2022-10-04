Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Imported boat seized at border in copyright case 'nightmare'

By
5 mins to read
An Easy Craft 9m aluminium fishing boat (not the exact boat seized). Stabicraft alleged some models by the Shandong based manufacturer are copied from their designs. Photo / Supplied

An Easy Craft 9m aluminium fishing boat (not the exact boat seized). Stabicraft alleged some models by the Shandong based manufacturer are copied from their designs. Photo / Supplied

Two southern boat companies have locked horns in the High Court over an imported Chinese craft amid disputed allegations the manufacturer ripped off Stabicraft designs.

Customs seized the boat at the border because documents filed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.