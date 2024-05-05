Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Immigration: When ‘tin’ is better than gold - Lovina McMurchy

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Double taxation of offshore funds is pushing some of our most-coveted immigrants away. Photo / Getty Images

Double taxation of offshore funds is pushing some of our most-coveted immigrants away. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

Lots of wealthy investor-immigrants or ‘golden visa’ holders fall in love with New Zealand and want to live here full-time. But the tax on foreign investment funds often proves too much of a disincentive

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business