Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Immigration: Brain drain still flowing, but worst might be behind us

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Record numbers of Kiwis departed in the year to July 2025. Photo / Sarah Pollok

Record numbers of Kiwis departed in the year to July 2025. Photo / Sarah Pollok

  • Net migration gain fell to 13,100 in the year to July, with a significant loss of citizens.
  • July 2025 saw 14,000 migrant arrivals, up 8% from July 2024, indicating a possible trend shift.
  • Work visa arrivals remain steady at 32,300 annually, reflecting subdued labour demand and fewer shortages.

New Zealand’s annual net migration gain continued to fall in the year to July, with a gain of just 13,100 people.

That provisional net migration gain was made up of a net gain of 60,700 non-New Zealand citizens and a net loss of 47,600 New Zealand citizens.

It compares to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save