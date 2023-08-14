Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Immigration: Biggest loss of Kiwi citizens in a decade but Stats NZ says migrants still coming

Liam Dann
By
3 mins to read
The departures board inside the Qantas first class lounge. Photo / Getty Images

The departures board inside the Qantas first class lounge. Photo / Getty Images

Migrant arrivals have continued to soar in the year to June 2023 although the really big net gains are being offset as more Kiwis depart.

Annual net migration rose again in the year to June,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business