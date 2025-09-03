Ikea executives are expected to discuss the retailer’s international expansion strategy and say more about what New Zealanders can expect from the store.
Ikea operates in 31 other countries and on Monday announced a network of 29 pick-up points nationwide.
The collaboration will mean NZ Post handles smaller parcels such as accessories and soft furnishings, while Mainfreight will move bulkier items like bookcases and sofas.
Mainfreight will also deliver door-to-door and under its “Mainfreight 2Home” offer will take heavier items into people’s homes if that was the preferred option.
“We’re confident we will meet the expectations of our customers no matter where they live, or how they would like to shop with us,“ Ikea New Zealand fulfilment manager Jan Vanderstappen said.
Ikea’s recruitment drive started last year. It hired 20 senior managers and each position attracted 700 to 800 applications.
Then it ramped up operations to hire fulfilment and warehousing staff in January this year.
In April the business announced it had started advertising for other roles, including for its showrooms, restaurant, in interior design, visual merchandising, display, management and its warehouse.
The retailer originally planned to hire 400 workers then expanded that to 500.
Employees are offered five weeks of paid annual leave, and paid parental, family, and community leave.
Employees will also have access to a 15% discount on Ikea products, as well as exclusive discounts and cashback offers only available to employees and their families.