Ikea will today unveil the opening date of its new Sylvia Park store, the Swedish retailer’s first in New Zealand.

The announcement comes two years after Kiwi Property sold 3.2ha of land to Ikea in Auckland.

The store is about the same size as three rugby fields.

It will have solar panels on its roof, use natural cooling methods and aim to reduce waste.

It’s also expected to have the staple Swedish dishes featured in its restaurants abroad, especially Swedish meatballs.