Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

'I will pay $300/week off your mortgage' - townhouse developer offers incentive

5 minutes to read
Sam Mishriki of Orchard 10 made the $300/week offer. Photo / Supplied

Sam Mishriki of Orchard 10 made the $300/week offer. Photo / Supplied

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

A developer planning nine west Auckland townhouses is offering to pay $300/week off buyers' mortgages in a move one financier has called "a sales gimmick".

Sam Mishriki, managing director of Orchard 10, has made the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.