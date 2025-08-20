Advertisement
‘I remember dad on the veranda crying’ – Bree Tomasel on how a rural childhood shaped her financial outlook - Money Talks

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The ZM Presenter sits down with Liam Dann to discuss how her financial goals have stayed grounded.

ZM drive time DJ, Celebrity Treasure Island host, author, social media influencer, and now a contestant on the new season of Taskmaster – trying to define what Bree Tomasel actually does for a living isn’t simple.

“In a nutshell, I talk sh*t for a living,” she tells “I’m a sh*t talking hustler.”

