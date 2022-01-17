Voyager 2021 media awards
Hydrogen hype: A green-energy solution of just hot air?

13 minutes to read
By Lawrence Watt

New Zealand is investing millions in a 'green' energy solution that some critics dismiss as a fairy tale. By Lawrence Watt.

Robert Holt, a team leader at research agency Callaghan Innovation, is a dab hand

