HSBC to sell NZ mortgages to Pepper Money

HSBC is selling its New Zealand mortgage portfolio. Photo / 123RF

HSBC will sell its New Zealand mortgage portfolio to an NZ subsidiary of the Australian securities exchange-listed Pepper Money.

The transaction is expected to comprise $1.4 billion of mortgages and be completed by November 2023. Pepper Money had assets of A$18.9b (NZ$20.5b) at June 30, 2023.

It had already set up a base in NZ in 2011 when it acquired GE Capital’s Australian and NZ home lending business.

“Since then, Pepper Money has continued to grow its presence in this market with the establishment of an end-to-end mortgage platform and nationwide rollout of a full suite of residential home loans in 2019.”

London-headquartered HSBC said in June it would quit wealth and personal banking in NZ and won’t accept retail customers.

The bank has been operating in NZ for more than 35 years and said it remains committed to the local market, where it will keep operating and growing its wholesale banking division.

That covers commercial banking, financial institutions and government, and its markets and securities services businesses.