How you can financially get through and recover from divorce - The Prosperity Project

Nadine Higgins
The Prosperity Project host·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Leaving a long marriage is never easy mentally or financially - but some simple tools can ensure you get through both quickly. Photo / 123rf

Divorce can cost more than your marriage. It can also be financially devastating. But there are ways to limit the fallout, according to one financial adviser.

Enable.me financial adviser Shelley Palman told Nadine Higgins on The Prosperity Project podcast that divorce is costly, both financially and

Save