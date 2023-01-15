Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

How to ask for a raise, without alienating your boss along the way

New York Times
By Paulette Perhach
8 mins to read
Illustration / Neil Webb, The New York Times

Illustration / Neil Webb, The New York Times

Stu Smith still remembers how brazen the request was. He owned a branding company with 10 employees at the time and brought one into his office to have a difficult conversation. The person’s side projects,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business