Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

How the Huawei case raised fears of 'hostage diplomacy' by China

8 minutes to read
Meng Wanzhou, the Huawei Technologies executive released from Canada last week, received a hero's welcome upon returning home to China. Photo / AP

Meng Wanzhou, the Huawei Technologies executive released from Canada last week, received a hero's welcome upon returning home to China. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Katie Benner and David E. Sanger

Critics of the Justice Department deal to free the Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou say it could blunt tools like sanctions and prosecutions.

The talks between the Justice Department and a top executive from Huawei, the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.