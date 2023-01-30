Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

How technology helped a $130m liquidated Wellington development

Sasha Borissenko
By
5 mins to read
The Paddington, on Wellington’s Taranaki St. Photo / Supplied

The Paddington, on Wellington’s Taranaki St. Photo / Supplied

What could have been the end of a $130-million Wellington development causing a “domino effect” of liquidated businesses has resulted in a construction success story and “game-changing” technology.

Work froze at $130m development, The Paddington,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business