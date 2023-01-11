Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

How much should banks pay to insure your money?

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
4 mins to read
Costs associated with Finance Minister Grant Robertson's proposed deposit compensation scheme have ruffled feathers. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Costs associated with Finance Minister Grant Robertson's proposed deposit compensation scheme have ruffled feathers. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Debate is raging within the financial sector over how costs associated with creating and maintaining a deposit compensation scheme will be spread.

The Government is designing an insurance scheme that would compensate those who lose

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business