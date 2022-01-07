Voyager 2021 media awards
Premium
Business

The Interview: Stephen Jennings' Kenyan reinvention

10 minutes to read
Matt Nippert
By
Matt Nippert

Business Investigations Reporter

Stephen Jennings is one of New Zealand's most successful exports, and actively chases risk. An economist by training, he made a vast fortune in Russia, before fleeing the country in 2012. Now based in Africa

