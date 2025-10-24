Advertisement
How cooler, more confident China is rising to trade war challenge – Liam Dann

Liam Dann
Liam Dann, Business Editor at Large for New Zealand’s Herald, works as a writer, columnist, radio commentator and as a presenter and producer of videos and podcasts.

Women pose for social media at Prince Gong Mansion, Beijing in September 2025. Photo / Liam Dann

  • A resurgence of traditional Chinese culture, called Guochao, is blending with modern pop culture.
  • China’s economy is growing at nearly 5%, with youth unemployment near 20% and a property slump.
  • Despite economic challenges, China’s focus on technology and nationalism is driving confidence and progress.

“Keep trying, enrich yourself,” it says on the back of the T-shirt.

It’s Sunday afternoon in Beijing. I’m being shown around Prince Gong’s Mansion and Gardens in the Xicheng District.

It’s packed with locals and domestic tourists touring gardens and historic buildings.

It would certainly be beautiful and relaxing if

