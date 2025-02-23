- The ASB Housing Confidence Survey shows a net 33% expect house prices to rise.
- A net 23% believe it’s a good time to buy, with interest rates expected to fall.
- Canterbury’s confidence increased, but overall caution remains due to high home inventory and market conditions.
The number of New Zealanders expecting house prices to rise has returned to 2020 confidence levels.
ASB’s latest Housing Confidence Survey for the three months that ended in December found a net 33% of respondents thought house prices would rise and a net 23% thought it was a good time to buy a house.
However, there was a slight drop in the proportion of people expecting interest rates to fall to a net 51% from a net 57%, though the survey predated the Reserve Bank’s (RBNZ) most recent cut of the Official Cash Rate to 3.75%.