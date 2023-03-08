House prices continue to drop with one district leading the trend

The average national house value has dropped over the past three months to $920,366, with Rotorua District values falling 5.5 per cent. Photo / File

The average national house value has dropped over the past three months to $920,366, with Rotorua District values falling 5.5 per cent. Photo / File

From RNZ

House values continue to fall but are still well up on pre-pandemic levels, giving buyers and sellers reason to pause.

The latest QV House Price Index for three months ended February fell 2.7 per cent on the previous three months, and were down 12.6 per cent on the year earlier.

The average national house value dropped to $920,366, with Auckland region values falling 4 per cent over the past three months and Rotorua District topping the list with a 5.5 per cent drop.

Wellington was the hardest hit of the main urban centres with the region’s average home values down 21 per cent on the year earlier.

Wellington’s average home values were still 14.7 per cent up on pre-pandemic levels, QV spokesman Simon Peterson said.

“The housing market is still an awfully long way from its pre-Covid-19 levels, even after more than a year of very significant reductions across the motu.

“If residential property values continue to fall at their current rate, it could still take up to two more years to hit their pre-pandemic level nationally. That’s a pretty big ‘if’, with the market expected to stabilise before then.”

The Reserve Bank’s latest increase to the Official Cash Rate would almost certainly mean the market maintain sits current downward trajectory for the time being, he said.

“Rising interest rates and credit constraints continue to have a tight stranglehold on the market currently, as they have had for more than a year now.

“Many prospective home buyers are either unable or unwilling to purchase property right now while the cost of servicing a home loan is so high.

“Others are waiting to see when the market will bottom out, which obviously hasn’t happened yet.”







