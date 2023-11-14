Home ownership now ‘preserve of the rich’: ANZ boss

High immigration, building costs and heavy regulation are all impacting home ownership, says Antonia Watson.

The head of the ANZ bank in New Zealand fears her Australian chief executive’s statement that homeownership “has become the preserve of the rich” is coming true here, too.

In an email to BusinessDesk, Antonia Watson, the chief executive of ANZ’s NZ unit and this country’s largest trading bank, said the bank’s group CEO Shayne Elliott was being “candid” in his remarks, published by the Australian this morning.

She warned that a combination of factors including galloping immigration, high construction costs and tight lending regulations risked creating “a tipping point for home ownership” in NZ, just as was occurring in Australia.

“This is a topic I have concerns about, too,” she said.

