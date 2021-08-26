Hollywood comeback: Vista shares jump on improved result, guidance

Vista, the Auckland-based company that dominates cinema management and marketing software worldwide - reported a narrower first-half lost today, operating earnings that had moved into the black, and higher recurring revenue over the Covid-flattened year-ago period.
Vista shares jumped 6 per cent to $2.41 in early trading after the result. The stock is up 38 per cent for the year, if still only half its pre-pandemic value.
With cinema-goers returning in stronger than expected numbers, and Hollywood production getting back into gear company was also able to provide guidance - or at least limited guidance - for the first time since the pandemic began.
It said that if the current level of cinema openings is sustained, then full-year revenue will come in between $95 million and $100m (in FY2020, revenue fell 39 per cent to $97.5m), and Vista would be "ebitda positive" and "modestly cashflow positive" in the second half after the cash-burning past 18 months.
Crucially, the company said Hollywood's enthusiasm for instantly streaming movies, or shortening theatrical release times, had waned. Theatrical windows had stabilised at 35 to 45 days - a period that had no impact on box office revenue, Vista said.
While New Zealand is back in a tight lockdown, Vista said that globally around 80 per cent of cinemas have now reopened in the US and EU - even if patronage is still in the process of returning to previous levels. Whether that is because of a new social hesitancy or because of Hollywood's relatively thin slate is still open to question.
Vista also released a new cloud-based service today - a key element as the firm is trying to increase its percentage of recurring revenue as it pitches the pandemic recovery period as a time when multiplex owners need to make more intensive use of its software as they carefully manage re-openings, and seek to lure punters back into cinema seats.
For the six months to June 30, 2021, Vista reported a net loss of $2.6m vs the year-ago period's $43m in red ink.
While overall revenue was flat at $45m, recurring revenue was up 13 per cent to $37m. Software-as-a-service (SaaS or cloud-based) revenue was up 5 per cent to $13m.
Ebitda was $6m vs the year-ago first-half ebitda loss of $7m.
Vista - which shored up its balance sheet early in the pandemic to give it the ability to withstand at least two years of cinema closures - finished the first half with $58m vs $96m in December 2020. It said cash burn had reduced to $1.5m per month.