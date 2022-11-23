Tunnelling work for the 223m long platforms at the Karangahape station - one of two underground stations being built for the City Rail Link. Video / City Rail Link Ltd

The facade of an historic Auckland theatre building near one of the $5.5 billion City Rail Link underground stations has cracked and the Crown agency and contractors are “engaging” with the building’s owner.

Paul Cassin, a solicitor acting for owners of the Mercury Theatre adjacent to the new Karanga-a-Hape Station, complained to City Rail Link (CRL) head of property Rick Galli about cracks which he said had appeared in the building’s facade.





A joint statement from the Link Alliance and the CRL provided to the Herald said they “have proactively engaged with the Mercury Theatre owners Equippers Property Trust since the inception of the CRL works at the station.

“The Link Alliance and CRL have and continue to meet the requirements of its resource and designation consent conditions and the Link Alliance has been continually monitoring the Mercury Theatre site and sharing that information with the trust and Auckland Council, including technical reports,” the statement said.

The trust had raised concerns about cracks in the building at 9 Mercury Lane with Link Alliance and CRL “and both parties have asked the trust to provide its engineering report to substantiate these concerns. The Link Alliance continues to engage with the trust and its representatives over this issue,” the statement said.

One source close to discussions said the theatre’s facade was cracked before CRL construction began.

Cassin said the trust’s engineer, Adrian Hood of Markplan, had advised that he believed the lane should be closed because the facade could endanger the public. Cassin complained about “cracks that are developing”.

The theatre is classified as historic and is at 9 Mercury Lane. Photo / Michael Craig

The trust had received engineering advice that cracks were developing in the façade where it adjoins the road, Cassin said. Using that part of the lane could be potentially dangerous and possibly life-threatening, he claimed.

The trust had approached Auckland Transport asking that public access to that portion of the lane be stopped if Auckland Transport agreed, he said.

The new railway station was being built adjacent to the theatre’s southern boundary. The tunnels run beneath the theatre.

“An excavation approximately seven stories deep has been or will be made close to No. 9′s southeastern corner to provide access from the new railway station next door to the rail platforms below,” Cassin said.

Huge new CRL building beside Mercury Theatre (right).

Last month, Hood reviewed vibration water levels and survey data supplied by CRL, Cassin said.

Hood expressed concerns about the ongoing development of façade cracks and the possible need to prop the area due to ground movement or subsidence, the solicitor said.

“Vibration levels from nearby CRL construction activities were also noted with concern. Hood confirmed that a heightened level of risk had arisen for people in the vicinity including pedestrians,” Cassin said.

Mercury Lane: a focus for CRL works (left) and home to the Mercury Theatre (right). Photo / Michael Craig

He wrote to CRL this month, saying he believed Auckland Council should be told about a potentially dangerous situation due to the facade cracking.

The trust claimed that urgent bracing and/or strengthening were required around the facade’s cracks. The trust had planned earthquake strengthening to the whole building but that work might need to be delayed until resolution of the cracking problem, Cassin said, acknowledging the building needed seismic strengthening.

Crack in the building's facade above an arched window feature.

The public should be immediately told about the dangerous situation at that portion of the lane, still open to vehicles and pedestrians, he said.

Hood had advised that he believed props needed to be placed to support the arching brickwork in the facade and other cracked areas. A canopy strengthening might also be needed to protect pedestrians on the footpath.

Cassin said it was urgent that Hood meet CRL’s engineer.

The new station Karanga-a-Hape Station under construction last year. Photo / Michael Craig

The Herald reported in 2012 on legal action over building damage fears from CRL construction. Businesses owning properties along or near the route were concerned about trouble caused by the tunnels and stations being dug including disruption to businesses and tenants, vibrations, noise and many other negative effects. They were:

* Tram Lease which owns Mt Eden’s 32 Normanby Rd;

* Mediaworks (TV3′s owner) at 3 Flower St in Eden Tce;

* Stamford Plaza Auckland on lower Albert St;

* Neighbouring Stamford Residences’ Owners Corporation which owns the properties above the hotel;

* NZX listed Precinct Properties which owns Commercial Bay which has CRL tunnels running underneath;

* Samson Corporation and Sterling Nominees which owns many properties affected by the CRL including on Karangahape Rd, Beresford St, 30 Mercury Lane and elsewhere.