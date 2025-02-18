Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Here’s why Trump wants to make Ukraine a US economic colony

Daily Telegraph UK
7 mins to read

US President Donald Trump said that the US wants to receive rare-earth elements from Ukraine in exchange for further US support for Ukraine’s war against Russia. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump said that the US wants to receive rare-earth elements from Ukraine in exchange for further US support for Ukraine’s war against Russia. Photo / Getty Images

Kyiv holds US$15 trillion ($26 trillion) in natural resources which would help break the United States’ dependence on China.

Donald Trump made no effort to disguise the potential threat to Ukraine if Volodymyr Zelensky, the country’s president, refused to cough up for American protection.

“They may make a deal. They

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business