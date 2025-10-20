Advertisement
Here’s what will really affect jobs in the age of AI

Fabien Curto Millet and Diane Coyle
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

Artificial intelligence may disrupt jobs, but the focus should be on skill development and adaptability. Photo / Getty Images

Is artificial intelligence going to destroy jobs, as some recent research warns?

Some labour market disruption is certainly a real possibility. But the true challenge for governments and businesses is ensuring that workers have the skills and adaptability needed to use the technology. Only then will AI drive productivity and

